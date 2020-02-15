Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

TRHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 244,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,039,814.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,219,156.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,267 shares in the company, valued at $39,343,135.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,313 shares of company stock worth $4,384,536. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,398,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

