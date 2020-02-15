Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,120,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 52,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days. Approximately 60.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 133,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.08.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.56%.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.