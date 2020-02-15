Tap (XTP) One Day Volume Hits $945,237.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Tap has a market cap of $83.06 million and approximately $945,237.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001614 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.