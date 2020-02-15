Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.86 and its 200-day moving average is $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.