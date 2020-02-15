Target Coin (TGT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the US dollar. One Target Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.03445364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00254560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

