Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to report sales of $76.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $321.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $318.97 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $331.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 million.

TH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $10,802,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,058.3% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 974,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 521,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 75,075.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 2,165.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

