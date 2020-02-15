Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$74.40.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

TRP stock traded up C$0.72 on Friday, hitting C$74.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,488. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$56.56 and a 12-month high of C$74.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.63%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

