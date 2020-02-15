TCASH (TCASH) Price Reaches $0.0116

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One TCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, TCASH has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. TCASH has a total market cap of $406,650.00 and $427,493.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003173 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

