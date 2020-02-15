TEAM (TokenStars) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,352.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $160,839.00 and approximately $5,352.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000903 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

