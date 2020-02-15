Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $407.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TFX opened at $386.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.89. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $269.88 and a fifty-two week high of $390.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

