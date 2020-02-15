Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 129.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.