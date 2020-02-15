TEMCO (TEMCO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $53,164.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One TEMCO token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.76 or 0.03441182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00257262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00157639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,269,474,799 tokens. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs.

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

