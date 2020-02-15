TenX Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io. Over the last week, TenX has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $10.33 million and $10.29 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.03220462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00245116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,741,456 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, Cryptopia, COSS, Huobi, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, BitBay, Upbit, Bithumb, LATOKEN, HitBTC, BigONE, Liqui, Bittrex, Neraex, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.