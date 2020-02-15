Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 849,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,946,000 after acquiring an additional 144,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. Teradyne has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

