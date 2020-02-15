Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.26

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Terra has a market cap of $74.26 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.03210774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.