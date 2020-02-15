Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -2.75

News headlines about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a media sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Tesco’s ranking:

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Tesco has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

