Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $4,679,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,153,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,867. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.89%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

