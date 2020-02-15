TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $15.78. 1,893,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,611 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

