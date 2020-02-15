Thar Token Price Tops $0.0707 on Top Exchanges (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thar Token has a total market cap of $53,615.00 and $202.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thar Token Profile

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

