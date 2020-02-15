Thar Token (THAR) Price Down 28.5% This Week

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $61,091.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thar Token has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003085 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,412 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.