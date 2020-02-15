The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.64% of The Ensign Group worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after buying an additional 229,895 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 853,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after buying an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. 181,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,845. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $250,118. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

