The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $8.76 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $969,629.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009767 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

