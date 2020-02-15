The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.32% of The Rubicon Project worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUBI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth $126,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth $133,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,130.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $60,295.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 345,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,762.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,584 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RUBI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

RUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

