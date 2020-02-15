theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) versus Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Critical Comparison

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

theglobe.com has a beta of 6.02, meaning that its share price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares theglobe.com and Mobiquity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Mobiquity Technologies $1.47 million 28.12 -$58.51 million N/A N/A

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -830.39% Mobiquity Technologies -913.25% -2,572.98% -299.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for theglobe.com and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

theglobe.com beats Mobiquity Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

