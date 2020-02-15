THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $25,491.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000482 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Coinrail, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.