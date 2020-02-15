Theta Fuel Trading Up 19% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $3.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009804 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

