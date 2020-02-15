THETA (THETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.12 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. THETA has a total market cap of $129.12 million and approximately $20.92 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Fatbtc, OKEx and DDEX. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009922 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bithumb, Fatbtc, DDEX, Upbit, Coinbit, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

