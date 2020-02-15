Thingschain (TIC) Market Cap Reaches $25,497.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a market cap of $25,497.00 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047040 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00068999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001025 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00080818 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,417.13 or 1.04303268 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000582 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.