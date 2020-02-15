Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Cap of $27,142.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $27,142.00 and approximately $9,184.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049273 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000954 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00080116 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,631.04 or 1.03748732 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000648 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.