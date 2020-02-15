Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 419,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 768,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 352,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

