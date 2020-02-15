Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.81. Thor Industries posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of THO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Thor Industries by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

