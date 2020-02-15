Thore Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $49,871.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $49,871.00 and $90,707.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

