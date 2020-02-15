ThoreNext (THX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $202,837.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $169.47 million and approximately $202,837.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $7.83 or 0.00078929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

