Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Achieves $297,229.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $297,229.00 and approximately $800.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 257.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00477911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.06159825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00068245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

