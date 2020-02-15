Ties.DB Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Ties.DB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $556,785.00 and approximately $505.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03191141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00249977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00156335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

