TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0146 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One TigerCash token can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $147,823.00 and approximately $19.23 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.02668057 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

