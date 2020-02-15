Time New Bank Reaches Market Cap of $7.67 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $2.61 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bibox, DragonEX and BigONE. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.03210774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Hotbit, Bibox, OKEx, Binance, BigONE, C2CX, Huobi, OTCBTC, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

