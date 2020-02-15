TokenClub Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, TokenClub has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io and BigONE. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $859,724.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 258.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00490702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.18 or 0.06154250 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00072420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001488 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,276,313 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinBene, BigONE, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

