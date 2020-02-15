TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $109,491.00 and $6.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,336 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @



Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

