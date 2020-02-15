TOP (TOP) Trading 18% Lower This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, TOP has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One TOP token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $631,151.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.