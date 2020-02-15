Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after buying an additional 339,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.68. 1,930,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.