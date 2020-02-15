Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires Shares of 12,827 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 300,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.62 and a 52-week high of $101.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

