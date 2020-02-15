Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $209.55. 800,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,068. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.67.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

