Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys Shares of 10,838 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.01. 1,195,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,113. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $143.94 and a one year high of $191.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.