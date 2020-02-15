Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $1.16 Million in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AFLAC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,808,000 after buying an additional 502,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after buying an additional 435,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in AFLAC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. 2,073,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,714. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.