Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $1.76 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 417,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

