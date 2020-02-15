Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 293,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,665. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $30.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

