Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 1.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of AAP traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $133.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $152.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

