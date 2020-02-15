Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $245.03. 2,840,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,192. The stock has a market cap of $264.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $245.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

