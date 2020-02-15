Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.8% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $234.64. 22,759,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,082,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $169.27 and a 52-week high of $234.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.42.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

